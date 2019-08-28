Kingsport's Season Comes to End on Historic Final Day

August 28, 2019 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Kingsport Mets News Release





Kingsport, TN - The Appalachian League West Division had four teams with playoff aspirations coming down to the final hour, but unfortunately for the Kingsport Mets, they were not one of the teams that would advance.

Johnson City defeated Kingsport to win the Appalachian League West Division title 9-7 Wednesday evening.

That loss, combined with Bristol's defeat of Danville, eliminated the Mets from the playoffs.

The Mets' bats came to play but they could not slow down the red-hot Cardinal offense.

Johnson City belted three homers, including a second inning grand slam and a fourth inning two-run homer which would give the Redbirds a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Kingsport was led offensively by Wilfred Astudillo who hit a game-tying third inning three-run homer to right.

Andres Regnault added a RBI-single and a two-run shot in the ninth to pull the Mets within two, but they could not get any closer.

The Mets finished the season at 34-34.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from August 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.