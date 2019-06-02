Bristol Pirates Announce Pirate Fest 2019

The Bristol Pirates have announced the annual Pirate Fest event will be held on Monday, June 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Boyce Cox Field.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet the 2019 players and get their fan gear autographed. Along with the meet and greet, fans will be able to take part in fun and games throughout the park, including a 60- foot-long giant obstacle course, bounce houses, Pirate Plinko, pitching and hitting games, a prize wheel and cornhole beanbag toss.

Food and drink will be available during the event, which will also feature live music performance from the Whiskey Slicks. Fans will also have the opportunity to enter a season-long raffle for two tickets for the Bristol Pirates 50th anniversary trip to Pittsburgh in September. Tickets will cost $10 for the package valued at $800, and the drawing will be held on August 27.

Pirate Fest 2019 is sponsored by FriendshipCars.com.

