Bristol Pirates Announce 50th Anniversary Fan Trip to Pittsburgh

The Bristol Pirates have announced the details for the 50th Anniversary Fan Trip to Pittsburgh from September 27-29.

To commemorate 50 consecutive years of baseball in Bristol, the Bristol Pirates and Bristol Baseball, INC. are sponsoring a three-day trip to Pittsburgh that will allow fans the opportunity to sightsee around PNC Ballpark as well as watch three Pirates games against the Cincinnati Reds.

The itinerary will have fans departing Bristol on the morning of Friday, September 27 at 7, with arrival in Pittsburgh around 3 p.m. Fans will get to take part in a tour of PNC Ballpark before the ballgame Friday night. On Saturday, there will be a tour of the Duquesne Incline and the Roberto Clemente museum before the Pirates game that night. Fans will get the chance to watch the series finale between Pittsburgh and Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon before returning to Bristol that evening.

Tickets for the trip are $400 per person and will include tickets to all three games as well as double- occupancy rooms at the Spring Hill Marriott. To reserve a spot on this trip or to ask any questions, contact Craig Adams at ballparkoperations@bristolbaseball.com.

