Brian Wilson Called up to Belleville

February 23, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks are thrilled to announce that Goaltender Brian Wilson has been called up to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League. Belleville is the AHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Ottawa Senators.

Wilson leads the Federal Prospects Hockey League in wins (20) and ranks second in the FPHL in save percentage (.916) and goals against average (2.78). The former Niagra University Purple Eagle has recorded a 20-4-5 record between the pipes for the Danbury Hat Tricks. He was voted as the FPHL's Goaltender of the Month in October & November.

This is Wilson's second call-up to the American Hockey League, having previously gone up to the Springfield Thunderbirds during the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.