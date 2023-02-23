River Dragons Reacquire Tim Payne

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that they have acquired defenseman Tim Payne from the Mississippi Sea Wolves in exchange for future considerations.

Payne, 26, started the season in River Dragons training camp before being traded to the Elmira Mammoth at the start of the season. The Mississauga, Ontario native played six games for the Mammoth before being moved to the Sea Wolves. With Mississippi, the 6-2, 190-pound blueliner has seen action in 28 games, posting a goal and three points along with 29 minutes in penalties.

Columbus will travel to face the Sea Wolves for a single game this weekend coming Friday night at 8:05 pm. The AirForce Heating and Air Pregame Show kicks off at 7:30 on the River Dragons Broadcast Network.

