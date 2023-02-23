Road Trip to Delaware
February 23, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release
On the Road Again! The wolves are in Delaware this weekend to take on the Thunder, Friday Night Feb 24, 7:30 pm Puck Drop, and Saturday Night Feb. 25 with a 7:00 pm Puck Drop. Stream both games live on YouTube and cheer on the Wolves!!!!
Check out the Watertown Wolves Statistics
