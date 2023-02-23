Road Trip to Delaware

February 23, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







On the Road Again! The wolves are in Delaware this weekend to take on the Thunder, Friday Night Feb 24, 7:30 pm Puck Drop, and Saturday Night Feb. 25 with a 7:00 pm Puck Drop. Stream both games live on YouTube and cheer on the Wolves!!!!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.