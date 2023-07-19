"Bret the Jet" Returns for 3rd Season

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the re-signing of forward, Bret Parker for the 2023-24 season. Parker becomes the third, third-year Black Bear to re-sign this offseason along with Tyson Kirkby and Mathieu Boislard.

Bret was able to break-out last season playing in 48 of 56 regular season games in his first-full season of professional hockey. He had 15 goals and 20 assists, including a six-point night (3g, 3a), on January 6th against the Port Huron Prowlers. Parker played a pivotal role in the Binghamton's depth scoring last season.

The 25-year-old from Hanover, Massachusetts, will hit ice in early October with the Black Bears for training camp before the season begins on 13th against Elmira.

