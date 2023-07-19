Baton Rouge Zydeco Signs Parker Moskal
July 19, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release
The Baton Rouge Zydeco Welcome Forward/Defenseman Parker Moskal to Louisiana. Parker has signed a contract with the team and comes with experience in the FPHL playing with Columbus River Dragons, Elmira Mammoth, and Watertown Wolves.
