Baton Rouge Zydeco Signs Parker Moskal

July 19, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







The Baton Rouge Zydeco Welcome Forward/Defenseman Parker Moskal to Louisiana. Parker has signed a contract with the team and comes with experience in the FPHL playing with Columbus River Dragons, Elmira Mammoth, and Watertown Wolves.

