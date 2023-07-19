Prowlers Sign Ostankovics, Aldamzharov

The Port Huron Prowlers have added forwards Aleksis Ostankovics and Ramazan Aldamzharov for the 2023-24 season. Ostankovics is from Latvia while Aldamzharov is a native of Kazakhstan.

In Tampa Bay, Ostankovics put up 19 goals and 32 points in 31 games. Those totals each ranked second on the team.

The 19-year-old split the previous three seasons between Latvia's top junior and senior leagues. He helped both Zemgale and Zemgale Juniors to championships in the 2021-22 season.

Aldamzharov has played 10 seasons in Kazakhstan's top league, the Pro Hokei Ligasy, and two in the Ukrainian Hockey League during his career. He's also participated in six Kazakhstan Cups and one Ukraine Cup.

Last season, the 30-year-old had one assist in 15 games for HK Almaty in Kazakhstan. He has 68 points in 318 games over his career in the league.

He represented his home country in the World Junior Championships Division I, Group B in 2012 and 2013 and won the silver medal each time. 2023-24 will be his first season in North America.

