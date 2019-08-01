Brault Scheduled for Rehab Start Tonight in Toledo

INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates announced that pitcher Steven Brault will make a rehabilitation start for the Tribe this evening at Fifth Third Field in Toledo, Ohio. Brault will be the 16th different player from the Pirates this season to rehab with Indianapolis.

Brault transitioned from relief duties to starting for Pittsburgh in early May and the move paid off; he is 2-0 with a 3.35 ERA (16er/43.0ip) in nine starts and 1-1 with a 6.11 ERA (12er/17.2ip) in six relief appearances. Over his last seven starts before suffering a left shoulder strain, the 27-year-old managed a 2-0 record and 2.04 ERA (8er/35.1ip).

Brault first pitched for Indy in 2016 and had a historic 2017 campaign that saw him take home International League Most Valuable Pitcher honors after he went 10-5 with a 1.94 ERA (26er/120.1ip), 1.07 WHIP and .199 average against in 21 games (20 starts). He became the third Indianapolis Indian in franchise history to lead his respective league with a sub-2.00 ERA, joining Paul Carter (1.65 in 1916) and James Wallace (1.83 in 1945). He was also named as Indy's Pitcher of the Year, Pittsburgh's Minor League Pitcher of the Year and an IL mid and postseason All-Star in 2017. In 42 career games (35 starts) for the Tribe, the La Mesa, Calif. native is 12-13 with a 2.70 ERA (59er/197.0ip) and 197 strikeouts.

Brault was originally selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 11th round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft out of Regis University in Denver, Colo. The Pirates acquired Brault from the Orioles as a player to be named on Feb. 20, 2015 for a January 27 swap of LHP Stephen Tarpley and OF Travis Snider.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

