Brady Smith Added to Hounds with OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

June 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis announced today that Brady Smith, the Hounds 5th Round Selection (85th overall) in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Program.

"Brady is someone who we see great potential in and that was a big reason we selected him after a great U16 year. A year later, his significant skill refinement is evident. Under the guidance of Jason Brooks and Jesse Cole with the Jr B Listowel Cyclones, Brady was instrumental in their Sutherland Cup triumph" started Raftis.

He added, "His effectiveness shone consistently, from winning faceoffs to displaying keen offensive awareness, along with his diligence in all three zones. With an instinct for creating opportunities for his linemates by finding open ice, Brady possesses the skill, hockey IQ, and physicality needed to dominate the game with each shift. It's with great anticipation that we look forward to Brady's continued development as he joins the Hounds."

The 17-year old from Arthur, ON played this past season with the Listowel Cyclones of the GOJHL. There, in 49 regular season games, he 6.00, 170-lb forward reocrded 11 goals and 14 assists, good for 25 points.

He later added 16 points (2G, 14A) in 22 post-season games in helping the Cylcones to the Sutherland Cup Championship.

Smith also particpated in the 2023 GOJHL Top Prospects Game.

"I'm very honoured and proud to get the opportunity to sign with the with the Hounds. I can't wait to play in front of the awesome fans and get to know everyone there" started Smith.

"I'm grateful for everyone who has helped me get to this point in my career and I can't wait to get started" he concluded.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.