Jimmy Greene Elevated to VP of Marketing and Community Relations

June 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit announced Tuesday morning that former special event sales director Jimmy Greene will serve as the team's Vice President of Marketing and Community Relations ahead of the 2024-25 season. Greene joined the organization in July of 2023 to play a major role in preparation for the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow.

"The Saginaw Spirit franchise is blessed to have a staff with a strong work ethic, high character and talent galore," said President and Managing Partner Craig Goslin. "Jimmy Greene and his persona fit perfectly into these values. His passion for taking superior care of people and the community he serves are pillars that make him a perfect fit for this elevated role."

Greene has been a major figure in the business landscape of the Great Lakes Bay Region for decades. Prior to his work with the Spirit, he founded Jimmy Greene & Associates, spent over 15 years as the CEO/President of the Association of Builders and Contractors (ABC) Michigan.

"When I took on the opportunity to co-manage the Memorial Cup with the Saginaw Spirit, I had no idea that it might turn into a dream job for me," said Greene. "Managing such a prestigious event was both exciting and rewarding. Being offered the role of Vice President of Marketing and Community Relations with the Saginaw Spirit is a wonderful opportunity to continue with the best organization I've ever gotten to work with in my career."

As the team transitions into its Memorial Cup defending season, Greene will continue his work in the community and with local partners to ensure the ultimate fan experience.

"At the end of the day, to foster and exceptional culture, a company needs exceptional people that care and do things the right way," said Goslin. "Jimmy Greene is exceptional and his commitment to doing things right is unmatched."

Saginaw begins its Memorial Cup defense on September 25th against the Windsor Spitfires at 7:05pm. Tickets to the home opener will go on sale Monday, August 19th at 9:00am. Visit saginawspirit.com or the Spirit Store at 6321 State Street for tickets and information on the 2024-25 season.

