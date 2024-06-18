OHL Presents 2023-24 Business Leadership Awards

Sarnia, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League presented its Business Leadership Awards at the annual OHL Summer Business Meetings being held this week at the Four Points Sheraton in Point Edward, Ont.

The three awards highlight the efforts of just a few teams across the League in three different areas of business operations.

OHL Franchise Development Award - Sarnia Sting

The Sarnia Sting are recipients of the OHL's Franchise Development Award for 2023-24. Despite a .397 winning percentage in a rebuilding year for the club, the Sting saw attendance climb 19% during the regular season, playing at a 98.1% capacity across their home games. The Sting excelled in the area of sponsorship, placing seventh league-wide and treated fans to an engaging game night experience at Progressive Auto Sales Arena. The OHL Franchise Development Award was presented to Sting Vice President of Business Operations Jake Bourrie and his team by OHL Director of Business Operations Matt Gergely.

Past Recipients:

2022-23 - Guelph Storm

OHL Community Involvement Award - Kitchener Rangers

The Kitchener Rangers are 2023-24 recipients of the OHL Community Involvement Award for excellence in engaging with their surrounding community. The Blueshirts raised an astounding $1.32 million for charitable purposes through Game Day 50-50 initiatives along with Game Worn Jersey Raffles at both Rangers and KW Titans home games. A total of $93,000 was given back to local minor hockey programs as part of a total of 45 different local causes supported through the Rangers Reach Foundation. The Rangers also created both a BIPOC scholarship and additionally held a Women in Hockey Night, furthering the cause of accessibility and inclusiveness across the game. The Rangers excelled in merchandise sales, growing their brand visibility across the Kitchener-Waterloo region in 2023-24. The OHL's Community Involvement Award was presented to Rangers Vice President of Operations Adam Bramhill, as well as Rangers Reach Executive Director Craig Campbell and their team by OHL Vice President of Business Operations Cole Butterworth.

Past Recipients:

2022-23 - Peterborough Petes

OHL Content Team of the Year Award - Ottawa 67's

The Ottawa 67's are recipients of the inaugural OHL Content Team of the Year Award, demonstrating an ability to create engaging short and long-form content over the course of the 2023-24 season. The 67's provided fans with a wide range of content across different platforms, with interesting written features, slick game day graphics and presentation and behind the scenes footage regularly found across their newsfeed. Throughout the season, footage was compiled for the third season of 'Between Barber Poles' that drops with the first episode on July 11th on the club's YouTube channel. The 67's delivered high quality content on a consistent basis, giving their fans something new to consume each week as they showcased their players and personalities. The OHL Content Team of the Year Award was presented to 67's Digital Media & Content Coordinator Rossy Pasternak along with Digital Advertisement & Activations Coordinator AJ Hewish by OHL Director of Communications Josh Sweetland.

