#10 Overall Pick Tyler Challenger Commits to Erie Otters

June 18, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania - A new challenger has entered the fray; #10 overall pick Tyler Challenger officially signed his OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Erie Otters.

General Manager Dave Brown officially announced the signing earlier today, as the 10th overall pick in the 2024 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection Draft became the first member of the Otters Draft Class to commit.

Suiting up in 68 games for the North York Rangers U16 AAA program in his draft-eligible season, Challenger found 83 points (38G+45A) for a +44 season as a top-five scorer on his team. The offensive success continued for Challenger in the OHL Cup, where he found seven points (4G+3A) and a +4 in six games played. At 6'5",194 lbs. as a 16-year-old, Challenger's imposing physicality is one of the major intangibles the Otters' scouting staff liked in the power forward - along with his tenacity to push the puck in scoring areas.

"Signing with the Otters is a dream come true. It's an honor to join such a great organization." said Challenger, "I'm excited to get started at Training Camp, and work hard to contribute to our success next season."

Challenger is set to join a roster made up of fellow first round draftees Matthew Schaefer (2023), Malcolm Spence (2022), Carey Terrance (2021), Pano Fimis & Spencer Sova (2019) - looking to build upon a fifth-place finish in the OHL's Western Conference.

What's Been Said About Tyler Challenger:

"We've seen Tyler play a very power forward style of game. That was something we're looking to build on. We're looking to make sure the guys that we play against know they have to play a hard, heavy game against us that won't go in their favor." - Erie Otters General Manager Dave Brown

"Tyler is a 200 foot player that plays the game the right way. He checks a lot of the boxes that we're looking for in a player. He takes pucks to the scoring areas, which we like. The coaching staff will be very happy; he'll play in all three zones. He's someone we've had our eyes on for a long time." - Devin Brown, Erie Otters Director of Scouting

"Tyler is a big presence on the ice. He's a big body that gets a lot of respect. He plays hard, he's got sneaky skill - scored a lot of real nice goals this season. Better known for his work ethic, leadership, and how hard he competes. Everyone knows when he's on the ice every shift. He drives the net hard, goes to those dirty areas that a lot of players don't go. His game is going to project very well in the OHL." - Darrell Woodley, OHL Central Scouting

"Challenger plays a very mature game, and he is one of few natural centers in this draft class. He's physically mature at 6'2" and 190 lbs., but his methods of offensive creation around the net and his ability to drive the puck also translate to the OHL level right now. He generates a lot of his offense around the net, whether he is creating chaos out front, making plays down low, or driving to the middle with his strength, Challenger knows how to play his role in the offensive zone." - OHLProspects.com

"When Tyler Challenger is on his 'A game' there are few players better in his age group. One of the highest upside players in the Ontario 2008 age group." - The Scouting News

"[Tyler is] an incredibly explosive and powerful skater who is dominant off the rush, protects the puck from defenders to the exterior and uses his size advantage to cut in toward the net shift after shift. Adding to the skating and physical tools, Challenger's play in small areas, made possible by his high-end puck skills, is fantastic." - PuckPreps.net

"Tyler is a tenacious player that is extremely hard to play against. He always has his feet moving and is constantly putting pressure on the opposition. His compete and work ethic are two things that stand out when you watch him and that make him so effective as a complete 200-foot player." - OHL Central Scouting

Pre-Draft Rankings for Tyler Challenger from around Hockey:

Ranked #6 OHL Draft Prospect by PuckPreps.net

Ranked #10 OHL Draft Prospect by the Toronto Star

Ranked #13 OHL Draft Prospect by OHLProspects.com

The Mississauga native was able to get his first taste of Erie and the Otters Staff during the team's Orientation Camp in early June. Challenger, alongside fellow members of his Draft Class, participated in drills, assessments, and scrimmages under the tutelage of the Otters Hockey Operations Department.

The Erie Otters are thrilled to officially welcome Tyler Challenger home to the Flagship City, and see what the power forward can bring in the Fall.

