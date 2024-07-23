Brady Roland Announced as 2024 IFL Hall of Fame Nominee

July 23, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - Former Iowa Barnstormers wide receiver Brady Roland has been nominated as a 2024 Indoor Football League (IFL) Hall of Fame Nominee, the IFL announced this week.

The IFL Hall of Fame is a celebration of individuals that were outstanding in their roles. The Hall of Fame focuses on abilities and accomplishments on the field of play as well as the example set outside of football. The Hall of Fame also recognizes an individual's use of the IFL as a platform to further their success both on and off the field.

Carlisle native and Grand View University alum Brady Roland was not only one of the Iowa Barnstormers most noteworthy receivers, but made a name for himself as one of the IFL's most prolific receivers during his four year career. This is his third Hall of Fame Nomination as he was in the running during the 2022 and 2023 IFL Hall of Fame selections.

Upon his first nomination, Roland noted "There are a lot of great football players in the Hall of Fame including some former teammates," said Roland. "It's a great feeling to be even mentioned for an opportunity to join those guys."

A positive force both off the field and on, Roland appeared in 59 regular season games where he tallied 279 receptions for 3,483 yards, and 78 touchdowns in his four seasons with the Barnstormers. Following his rookie season in 2015, Roland was named to Second Team All-IFL before finding a home on First Team All-IFL for the next three seasons. In Roland's final season in the IFL he heavily contributed to the offense that gave the Iowa Barnstormers their first ever Championship Title in 2018.

In his short career in the IFL, Roland proved to be a force to all of his opponents.

Since earning his Championship ring and hanging up his goggles, Roland has remained in the Des Moines area and continues to support the Iowa Barnstormers from the sidelines. He and his wife got married in 2019 and have since welcomed a son and daughter, expanding the Barnstormers family.

The Iowa Barnstormers are proud to see Brady Roland listed as a nominee for the 2024 IFL Hall of Fame. Fans are encouraged to vote for Brady to be inducted into this year's class.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.