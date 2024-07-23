IFL Coaches Poll - Week 19

July 23, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







Week 19 of the season has concluded, putting a bow on the 2024 IFL regular season. Four of the top five teams saw movement this week, with Green Bay taking over the top spot in the last week before the playoffs. Here's the list of how IFL coaches rank the league in its entirety.

Green Bay Blizzard (+2)

Bay Area Panthers (-)

Frisco Fighters (-2)

Vegas Knight Hawks (+1)

Arizona Rattlers (+1)

San Diego Strike Force (-2)

San Antonio Gunslingers (+1)

Massachusetts Pirates (+1)

Quad City Steamwheelers (+1)

Northern Arizona Wranglers (-3)

Tulsa Oilers (+1)

Jacksonville Sharks (-1)

Iowa Barnstormers (-)

Duke City Gladiators (-)

Tucson Sugar Skulls (-)

Sioux Falls Storm (-)

The stage is set for the 2024 IFL playoffs, as the Western Conference and Eastern Conference both have their four teams ready to battle for their chance to win the 2024 IFL National Championship. Bay Area and Vegas come in as the top two teams in the Western Conference, while the Green Bay Blizzard and Frisco Fighters top the Eastern Conference. As the highest risers from last week's poll, the Green Bay Blizzard climbed two spots into the No. 1 spot this week.

Next week is the start of the playoffs, with Round One beginning on Friday night, as the No. 4 seed Quad City Steamwheelers take on the No. 1 seed Green Bay Blizzard, kicking off at 6:05 p.m. CT. Catch all of the IFL playoff action streamed live on the IFL YouTube Channel.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.