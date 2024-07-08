Bradley Blalock Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

July 8, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Minor League Baseball announced today that Biloxi Shuckers' starter Bradley Blalock was named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week for July 1-7, 2024. It marks Blalock's first weekly award in Minor League Baseball during his career and the third time a Shuckers pitcher has won the award in 2024.

Blalock earned the award after seven shutout innings with no walks on July 2, 2024, against the Mississippi Braves at Keesler Federal Park. After three straight popouts in a perfect first inning to begin his start, Blalock allowed his only hit, a soft-hit dribbler from Cody Milligan up the third base line, to begin the second. After the hit, Blalock retired 18 consecutive batters to finish his outing, striking out five and not surrendering a walk. The start was the first in Shuckers franchise history of at least seven innings and no walks since Carlos Rodriguez achieved the feat on May 27, 2023, against the Montgomery Biscuits. It marked the fourth such start by a Shuckers pitcher since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Blalock, 23, was acquired by the Brewers via trade on August 1, 2023, from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Luis Urías. Blalock made his MLB debut on June 20, 2024, throwing a scoreless inning against the San Diego Padres. He is set to start Tuesday's series opener against the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field, with first pitch scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CT.

