Homestand Highlights: July 9-14 - M-Braves Host Birmingham Barons this Week

July 8, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves welcome the Birmingham Barons to Trustmark Park for six games, July 9-14. The homestand will include an appearance by the Malmö Oat Milkers on Tuesday. Thirsty Thursday™ Blues & Brews and Trucker Cap Giveaway, presented by Michelob Ultra, a Ronald Acuña Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway on Friday, presented by Coca Cola, Post-Game Fireworks Show on Saturday, presented by Farm Families of Mississippi and Team Photo Giveaway thanks to Bob Boyte Honda.

Tuesday, July 9 | vs. Birmingham Barons| 6:35 pm CT

Malmö Oat Milkers Appearance: The M-Braves will play as The Malmö Oat Milkers as part of MiLB's 121st team brought to the league by Oatly, an oat milk company - yes, you read that right

Dog Days: Bring your dog to the game! Well-behaved, socialized dogs are welcome to enjoy giveaways, dog-related vendors, and more throughout the game. Also, we will offer $2 hot dogs on Tuesdays.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Ian Mejia (6-2, 2.62) vs. LHP Tyler Schweitzer (2-1, 3.13)

Wednesday, July 10 | vs. Birmingham Barons| 6:35 pm CT

First Responders Day: First Responders Wednesday offers FREE field-level or general admission tickets to first responders and emergency personnel, thanks to AMR.

Web Wednesday: Half-price tickets (online only) for Club, Diamond, and Field Level Tickets. Click HERE to get the deal.

Happy Hour: Each Wednesday night game, ÃÂ½ price select mixed drinks in the Farm Bureau Grill from gates open until 7.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Lucas Braun (1-0, 2.31) vs. TBA

Thursday, July 11 | vs. Birmingham Barons | 6:35 pm CT

Thirsty Thursday™ Blues N' Brews: Mississippi Delta Blues will be featured throughout the game. The night will include the Trustmark Park staple Thirsty Thursday™ drink specials. The M-Braves will salute the rich Blues Music history during the final season by wearing Mississippi Blues jerseys each Thursday home game at Trustmark Park.

Trucker Cap Giveaway: The first 333 fans 21 and older will receive a Trucker Cap presented by Michelob Ultra,

Ole Miss Night: Celebrate all things Ole Miss and wear your Rebels gear to the Trustmark Park box office to get a $5 ticket presented by Farm Bureau.

Probable Pitchers: LHP Luis De Avila (1-9, 3.97) vs. RHP Jordan Mikel (1-1, 3.77)

Friday, July 12 | vs. Birmingham Barons| 6:35 pm CT

Ronald Acuña MVP Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a Ronald Acuña MVP Bobblehead, presented by Coca-Cola

Trustmark $10,000 Dash For Cash: After the game, $10K is on the line, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible. After Dash For Cash, kids will run the bases.

TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: After the game, TrustCare lets kids run the bases just like the pros!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Drue Hackenberg (1-0, 3.60) vs. LHP Garrett Schoenle (1-1, 2.21)

Saturday, July 13 | vs. Birmingham Barons| 6:05 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks Show presented by Farm Families of Mississippi.

Florence Community Night: Florence Community Night salutes local businesses and leaders who allow each to thrive. Any community looking to add their business can contact the M-Braves at 888-BRAVES4.

Probable Pitchers: RHP David Fletcher (0-2, 5.63) vs. RHP Riley Gowens (0-0, 0.00)

Sunday, July 14 | vs. Birmingham Barons | 2:05 pm CT

Team Photo Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a team photo of the 2024 M-Braves thanks to Bob Boyte Honda.

Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day & TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: The M-Braves invite you to bring your family for Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park! After the game, kids get to run the bases courtesy of TrustCare! Also, enjoy specials for our Kids Clubbers thanks to Raising Cane's.

Join Us 4 A Jackson: Every Sunday this season, "Join Us 4 A Jackson," and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks!

Probable Pitchers: TBA vs. LHP Tyler Schweitzer (2-1, 3.13)

For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

