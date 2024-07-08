Homestand Highlights: July 9-14

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas will stay at Toyota Field to begin a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A, Miami Marlins).

Here's what you can expect during the Blue Wahoos lone trip to the ballpark. Specialty Food Items are listed below each game's details.

Tuesday, July 9

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5:00 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Mullet Madness: Get a mullet haircut from Madison Bar-ber and Society's Salon at the ballpark!

The Trash Pandas will be donating $20 for each mullet given to Princess Hailey's Hope Foundation

Trash Pandas will be hosting a contest for the best mullet.

The visiting Pensacola Blue Wahoos will be wearing their "Pensacola Mullets" jerseys.

Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies have the chance to win great prizes throughout the game and all fans 21 & older can enjoy $5 wine specials.

Wednesday, July 10

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5:00 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Dog Day: This is the third Dog Day of the season sponsored by Tito's! Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the ballpark which will benefit Greater Huntsville Humane Society.

For more information on Dog Days in 2024: Dog Days 2024

Thursday, July 11

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Agriculture Night: Fans can view at least 16 interactive displays at the Kids Zone sponsored by Alabama Farm Credit. This includes Trousdale Acres Tiny Hiney's Travelin' Farm petting zoo from Athens, AL, Forestry Works (Table + Logging Simulator) from Montgomery, AL and Stebbins Family Farm from Athens, AL.

Stebbins Family Farm will host a Cow Milking Demonstration at 7:30 p.m.

Malmö Oatmilkers Night: The Trash Pandas will rebrand as the Malmö Oatmilkers complete with special themed jerseys. The Oatmilkers serve as the 121 st minor league team for the 2024 season.

Extended Happy Hour: Fans 21 and older can get $3 domestic drafts from 5-7 p.m., available at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bandito's in the Bill Penney Plaza.

Friday, July 12

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show that will light up the night.

Saturday, July 13

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Saturday Night Fireworks: Fans of all ages can enjoy a post-game firework show.

Sunday, July 14

Gates Open: All gates will open at 3:00 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 2:30 p.m. First pitch is at 4:05 p.m.

Lunaticos de Rocket City: This will be the Trash Pandas second time wearing their Lunaticos de Rocket City jerseys this season.

Los Amigos Mariachi Band will be at the ballpark performing pregame.

Guests of Hispanic origin will be recognized before the game.

Check out the Lunaticos Market Place in the outfield before the game from 2-3 p.m.

Vendors: Stucchi's Jewelry, Moda Artesanal y Creaciones Rodriguez, Most Wanted Chamoy (available the entire game), Havanabama, La Doña Comida Mexicana and J&C Local Farms.

Food Trucks: Arepas Lovers, La Tiendita, El Palomino #2

Beverage Sleeve Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans (18+) will receive a Lunaticos themed beverage sleeve, sponsored by Early Services Inc.

Kids Run the Bases: All kids are invited to run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union!

Concessions Specials

While you're at the ballpark during the week, be sure to check out this homestand's concessions specials and visit TrashPandasFood.com for more details:

Loaded Street Corn Fries (at Dumpster Dive)

House Fries tossed in Light Ancho Chile Seasoning, topped with Fire Roasted Corn, Chopped Cilantro, Cotija Cheese, Creamy Crema and Lime

Frito Pie (at Gravity Grille)

Frito Chips topped with House Made Chili, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream and Green Onions

Taco Pizza (at All Stars)

Seasoned ground beef, Colby jack cheese, fried tortilla strips, shredded lettuce, diced onion and tomato with a queso cheese and salsa sauce.

Tropicana Dog (at Sprocket's Grill)

Bacon Wrapped all Beef Hot Dog, warm Amoroso Bun, Loaded with Diced Tomatoes, Crumbled Queso Blanco, Pineapple Mango Salsa and finished with Chopped Cilantro

Tickets for all Trash Pandas home games are on sale now starting at just $8 on tptix.com.

This week, all Trash Pandas games will also be broadcasted on WZZN 97.7 FM.

Additionally, fans can stay up to date with all Trash Pandas games live on WZZN 97.7-HD2, and WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

*All promotions are subject to change, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

