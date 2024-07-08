Lucas Braun, Bryson Horne Named Farm Bureau Pitcher & Player of the Week

July 8, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau proudly announce that RHP Lucas Braun and INF Bryson Horne have been named Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week for June 18-23.

Braun, 22, earned his first Double-A win on Wednesday, July 3, at Biloxi, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings on four hits, walking two, and striking out five in Mississippi's 8-1 victory over the Shuckers at Keesler Federal Field. The Los Angeles native has made two starts for the M-Braves since his promotion from High-A Rome on June 25, going 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA (11.2 IP/3ER), two walks, and 14 strikeouts. Braun is 5-2 this season with a 4.03 ERA (76.0 IP/34 ER), 18 walks, 89 strikeouts, and 1.25 WHIP between Rome and Mississippi.

Braun was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the sixth round of the 2023 draft out of Cal State Northridge.

Horne, 25, finished tied for third in the Southern League this past week with seven RBI in six games, batting .333 (7-for-21) with a double, home run, two walks, and .915 OPS. Over Horne's last nine games, the Blountstown, FL native is batting .323 with ten hits, two home runs, a double, eight RBI, four walks, and a .948 OPS.

The Atlanta Braves signed Horne as a non-drafted free agent in 2020 out of Columbus State (GA).

The M-Braves begin a six-game series against the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday night at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with coverage starting at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

For tickets and more information on promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

