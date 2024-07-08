Tennessee Smokies Announce 2025 Season Tickets on Sale Starting August 1, 2024

July 8, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that season tickets for the 2025 season will go on sale beginning Thursday, August 1 at 10:00am. Tickets available include Luxury Level Club seating, padded seating, home plate seating, and full-season field level seating.

"This is a big step towards an exciting future for Smokies Baseball, Boyd Sports, and the surrounding community," said Boyd Sports President Chris Allen. "We cannot wait to debut our facility to the public, and create more memories that last a lifetime in Knoxville."

The Luxury Level Club seating is open for full-season and half-season memberships. Fans can indulge in outstanding amenities with unbeatable views of the field directly behind home plate on the Luxury Level. Benefits include 3 or 5 year terms with a price lock, VIP entry, merchandise discounts, exclusive yearly gifts, nightly premium buffet, and one parking pass per four seats.

Home plate seating elevates the experience for fans with mesh seats for breathable comfort and a personal side table for easy access to their drinks and ballpark fare. Benefits include 3 or 5 year terms with a price lock, VIP entry, merchandise discounts, exclusive yearly gifts, nightly premium buffet in the Luxury Level Club, and one parking pass per four seats.

Located in the first row of prime sections of the ballpark are padded seats. These seats provide views up-close to the action at the ballgame, while adding an extra level of comfort. Benefits include 3 or 5 year terms with a price lock, early entry, merchandise discounts, and exclusive yearly gifts.

Full-season field level seating gives guests the opportunity to pick their favorite view of the game, while having the comfort of securing the same seats for the entire season. Benefits include 3 or 5 year terms with a price lock, early entry, merchandise discounts, and exclusive yearly gifts.

Fans are encouraged to visit smokiesbaseball.com/2025 for additional information and to fill out an interest form for 2025 season tickets.

A dedicated account executive will be able to assist in securing and managing your ticket membership with the new downtown ballpark.

