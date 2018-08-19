Bradenton Sweeps Jupiter in Extra Innings

JUPITER, Fla. - In the final meeting of the year between the Bradenton Marauders and the Jupiter Hammerheads, the road side finished off their third consecutive win to complete a series sweep after dropping a club record ten in a row heading in to the set. With the score tied at a run apiece after nine innings of play, Bradenton proceeded to plate four runs and held the Hammerheads to three in an exciting finish in a Sunday matinee contest that finished 5-4.

The only run during the first nine innings for Bradenton came on a Bligh Madris groundout in the fourth inning after Adrian Valerio doubled to lead off the inning and was moved to third on Hunter Owen's 19th double of the 2018 season. Leading 1-0 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, LHP Jake Brentz allowed a run on two hits and a pair of walks, but stranded the bases loaded with a pair of strikeouts and a fly out to end the frame.

With Jupiter closer RHP Chad Smith tossing his second inning in the top of the tenth, the first two Bradenton batters drew walks to load the bases before Hunter Owen broke the tie with a single, Bligh Madris knocked a run in on another groundout, Raul Siri singled for another tally as a run scored on a wild pitch during his at bat as well. Jupiter then scored three runs on three hits in their final response including a Stone Garrett double before James Nelson drove in the final run of the game before sliding through second base trying to stretch a single in to a double to end the contest and the season series between the two clubs.

The Marauders take their final off day of the season on Monday before welcoming the Charlotte Stone Crabs for their last series beginning on Tuesday night at LECOM Park, with first pitch in the three game set scheduled for 6:30 pm. Catch all the action Matt Neverett on the Bradenton Marauders Baseball Network by visiting BradentonMarauders.com, TuneIn Radio, MiLB.tv, or the MiLB First Pitch app!

