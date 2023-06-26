Boulders to Host Fourth of July Spectacular

POMONA, NY - The New York Boulders are set to host an explosive two-day Fourth of July extravaganza at Clover Stadium next week. Both days will feature attractions for fans of all ages.

The fun kicks off on Monday, July 3, when the Boulders will have food trucks, a pre-game live music performance, and postgame fireworks. The gates will open at 4 p.m., which is when fans can taste-test one of three food trucks at the stadium: The Taco

-ish Truck, Souvla King, and Kona Ice. During this time, there will also be a live two-hour music performance leading up to first pitch at 6 p.m. After the game, fans will get to enjoy a patriotic fireworks display.

To celebrate America's birthday, the Boulders will have even more entertainment slated for fans. The Stephen Alexander Band will perform from the time gates open at 4 p.m. until the first pitch at 6 p.m. Three food trucks - Empanada Onada, Antojitos de mi Tierra and Kona Ice - will also open with the gates at 4 p.m. After the game, the Ramsey Wind Symphony will perform and the Boulders will conclude the night with a star-studded fireworks show.

The Boulders are offering a "Firecracker Pack" for $59 - not including taxes or fees - that includes four (4) tickets to either game during the Fourth of July celebration, as well as four (4) ticket vouchers for any Tuesday or Wednesday game in July or August, a $20 concessions voucher, and a patriotic Boulders cap.

"For those that haven't seen our new fireworks, I promise you will be thrilled," said team president Shawn Reilly. "July 3rd and 4th will be the best fireworks shows in the Hudson Valley -guaranteed. Don't miss the fun and take advantage of one of our great value packs for savings for your entire family!"

Tickets for these promotional value packs can be purchased through the team's official website at nyboulders.com/valuepacks. For individual tickets to these games or any Boulders game throughout the season, please visit nyboulders.com or the stadium box office. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early to ensure they don't miss out on these unforgettable experiences.

