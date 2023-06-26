Hickert Named Pitcher of the Week

June 26, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Rookie right-hander Jackson Hickert has been honored by the Frontier League as the Pitcher of the Week.

Hickert flirted with perfection in his lone start of the week on June 20 at Lake Erie. The University of Akron product retired the first 19 batters he faced, carrying a perfect game through 6.1 innings. Jarrod Watkins broke up the quest for perfection with a double. Hickert went on to throw the first complete game shutout of the season, facing just two over the minimum (29). The Boomers posted a 3-0 decision during which Hickert struck out nine while allowing just two hits with a walk.

Hickert has been the starting pitcher in three of the team's four shutout this season and tossed seven no-hit innings on June 8 in the team's first ever no-hitter. For the season, the Missouri native is 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA over 36.2 innings. The ERA ranks ninth in the league. Hickert is slated to start the series opener in Tri-City on Tuesday.

Schaumburg won the Pitcher of the Week award twice last year and owns two already this season after Luis Perez claimed the first honor of the season.

Following an off-day on Monday the Boomers will spend an entire week away from in the East against Tri-City and Washington. The first game with Tri-City comes on Tuesday night at 5:30pm CST. The team will return home for the Fourth of July Festivities beginning on July 3 against Joliet. Tickets are available by visiting boomersbaseball.com or calling 847-461-3695.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.