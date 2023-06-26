8th Annual "Sparks in the Park" Movie & Fireworks, Sunday at 7 PM

June 26, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







Watch the night sky light up on Sunday, July 2nd at Ozinga Field as the Village of Crestwood and the Crestwood Rec Commission presents "Sparks at the Park!" Fans are welcome to walk onto the field and enjoy a picnic in the park as we show a movie on our videoboard! Family flick "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" will be featured. After the film, an Independence Day Fireworks show will be put on that is sure to amaze! This event is FREE to the public!

NOTICE - This event is seperate from the Windy City ThunderBolts baseball game that will be played at 1 pm earlier that afternoon.

WHAT: Crestwood's "Sparks in the Park" Movie & Fireworks

WHEN: Sunday, July 2nd. Gates open at 6:00 pm. Movie is around 7:00 pm. Fireworks no earlier than 9 pm.

MOVIE: The Super Mario Bros. Movie

WHERE: Ozinga Field, Crestwood

COST: Free

MORE DETAILS:

- Lawn chairs are allowed on the synthetic turf however they must have rubber flat bottoms. Nothing sharp that can dig into the ground. This will be strictly enforced!

- Food & Drink is allowed on the field as well. We NEED your help in keeping our turf clean. PLEASE throw out all food and drink (even spilled popcorn) in cans located throughout the facility.

- Peanuts and seeds will NOT be for sale and they are NOT allowed in the ballpark under any circumstances.

- The Grill behind home plate will be open and alcohol will be available. We will have a full menu. Outside food and drink is allowed in the ballpark for this event, but keep our ballpark clean!

Please call the Windy City ThunderBolts with any other questions at 708-489-2255.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.