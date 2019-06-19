Boulders Split with Shikoku Island

The Boulders split a doubleheader with the Shikoku Island All-Stars at Palisades Credit Union Park on Wednesday after Tuesday's scheduled game was postponed due to rain. Both games of the doubleheader were scheduled to be played in seven innings, with the second game finishing in eight. The Boulders took the first game 6-1 while Shikoku Island took the second game 2-1 in eight innings.

Rockland got off to a fast start in game one, scoring four runs in the first inning. Collin Ferguson's RBI single and Adam Ehrlich's two-run double led the way, the Boulders wouldn't look back.

Tommy Shirley was excellent in victory for the Boulders, tossing 5.1 innings of one-run ball.

In game two, the Boulders got another outstanding effort on the mound, this time from Reinaldo Lopez. He tossed five scoreless innings and also faced the minimum through his first four innings.

After Wednesday's split, Rockland will look to take the rubber game of the series on Thursday night at Palisades Credit Union Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

