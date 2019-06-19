Zach Vennaro's Contract Purchased by Milwaukee Brewers Organization

June 19, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release





OTTAWA - The Milwaukee Brewers have purchased the contract of Ottawa Champions RHP Zach Vennaro.

Vennaro will report to the Arizona League Brewers of the Arizona league, which is the Brewers' rookie team affiliate.

"This is great for our organization," said Champions owner Miles Wolff. "We love to be able to provide this kind of opportunity to our players. Zach came in as a rookie and proved that he is more than capable of performing at a high professional level. We wish him all the best in his career,"

The rightie's 0.77 ERA led all Champions pitchers. He struck out 16 batters, walking five and allowed just one earned run on seven hits over 11 2/3 innings.

"It feels awesome," said Vennaro about being picked up by an MLB organization. "I've put a lot of work in this offseason to be prepared to play in the Can-Am League and in Ottawa and I think I did just that and it really paid off."

Vennaro said his agent contacted him last Thursday to give him the good news and it's been a whirlwind for him since.

"I ended up going to the stadium, cleaned out all my stuff and said bye to the guys," said Vennaro. "Then I went home to New York that day and from that point, I spent a couple of days at home and they flew me out to Arizona on Sunday."

The Utica, N.Y native signed with the Champions in early May after two seasons with the University of Mount Olive Trojans, a Division II NCAA team based out of Mount Olive, North Carolina. In two seasons with the Trojans, Vennaro posted a 2.28 ERA and averaged just under 11 strikeouts per nine innings.

