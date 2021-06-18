Boulders' Rapp Purchased by Blue Jays

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders announced today that the Toronto Blue Jays have purchased the contract of pitcher Brian Rapp and assigned him to their High-Class A affiliate in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

Rapp, 25, signed with the Boulders this past off-season. In four Frontier League starts this season, Rapp, in 20 innings, pitched to a 3.15 ERA, allowing 21 hits in 20 innings of work, while striking out 23 and walking just eight.

Rapp, a native of Mendham, NJ, is a 2018 graduate of Boston College. He was drafted in the 26th round in that year's MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins and spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons in their organization.

