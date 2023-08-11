Boulders Rally, Take Series from ValleyCats

POMONA, NY - In a thrilling display of resilience and offensive power, the New York Boulders orchestrated an impressive comeback against the Tri-City ValleyCats on Thursday for a 9-3 win at Clover Stadium.

After facing an early two-run deficit, the Boulders roared back with a relentless performance on the plate.

Aaron Altherr's two-run home run off the right-field foul pole in the first inning put the ValleyCats ahead out of the gate. The Boulders quickly responded in the bottom half of the inning on Patrick Kivlehan's well-executed groundout that allowed Austin Dennis to score, narrowing the gap.

The ValleyCats extended their lead in the top of the third inning, courtesy of Oscar Campos' solo home run to left field. The Boulders returned the favor in the bottom half, courtesy of Tucker Nathans' solo home run to right field.

The turning point came in the bottom of the sixth inning, when the Boulders' bats caught fire. Kivlehan homered to right field, bringing in two runs and extending his hitting streak to 13 games. Chris Kwitzer's triple brought in Thomas Walraven, and Joe DeLuca's single through the left side added another run, with Kwitzer crossing the plate.

The Boulders continued their barrage of hits in the same inning, with Austin Dennis' single to left field driving in both Matt McDermott and Joe DeLuca, further solidifying their lead.

The offensive showcase persisted in the bottom of the seventh inning, as McDermott's single through the right side brought in Kwitzer, showcasing the team's ability to not collapse under pressure.

With the win, New York (41-31) handed Tri-City (46-29) its second consecutive series loss of the season - the only two series losses the ValleyCats have suffered - and now head into a four-game series with the Ottawa Titans (39-34) with momentum.

The series kicks off with a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. in Ottawa. The Boulders will return home to Clover Stadium on Tuesday. To purchase tickets, value packs and more, head to the Boulders' website at www.nyboulders.com.

