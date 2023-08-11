Joliet Slammers Have 9 Action Packed Home Games Left in 2023

August 11, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Slammers begin their final nine home games of the season at Duly Health and Care Field, on Tuesday, August 15, facing their rivals the Windy City ThunderBolts 8/15-8/17, followed by the Florence Y'alls 8/18-8/20 and 9/1-9/3. All nine games are action packed for fans of all ages.

Tuesday, August 15 6:35pm-Join us on 8/15 as we celebrate the 815 area code. It's a $2 Tuesday presented by BibiBop Asian Grill. Tickets are only $2 when purchased by 8/14 and only $3 on the day of the game. Stick around after the game for Kids Run the Bases.

Wednesday, August 16 6:35pm-Spikes and JL Birthday Party. Get a loaded ticket for $12 which includes a ticket to the game and 2 domestic draft beers. The first 100 kids 12 and younger will receive a growth chart courtesy of Trinity Christian College. Kids can run the bases after the game.

Thursday, August 17 6:35pm-Rock 'n' Roll Night and Thirsty Thursday presented by Michelob Ultra. Hear all your favorite music all night long, enjoy $4 beers, and after the game all kids can run the bases.

Friday, August 18 6:35pm-It is a double night of fun- Fireworks Friday presented by Duly Health and Care, and it's also Irish Night, so dress up for a chance to win our Best Dressed contest. Visit the Ole Smoky stand to get your order of corned beef nachos with fried potatoes instead of chips. A limited number of Guinness will also be available. It will be a fun Friday for sure - Nuair a bhíonn an fíon istigh, bíonn an chiall amuigh!

Saturday, August 19 6:05pm-Wands at the ready on 8/19 for Harry Potter Night. It's also a Slammin' Saturday presented by Modelo with $2 Tacos and $5 Margaritas. Fans can participate in a horcrux hunt and come dressed as their favorite Harry Potter character for a chance to win prizes. Stick around after the game for a fireworks show Fred and George would be proud of.

Sunday, August 20 1:05pm-Join us as we celebrate the music of Weird Al Yankovic. It's a Family Funday Sunday presented by Fun Time Services. There will be a FREE bounce house for kids during the game and kids can run the bases AND get autographs from the team after the game.

Friday, September 1 6:35pm-Join us for another Friday spectacular - this time a four-bagger! Oktoberfest presented by Sam Adams, Halloween Night, our final Fireworks Friday presented by Duly Health and Care of the season, AND a Kids Candy Run! The first 500 fans will receive a drawstring backpack courtesy of American Family Insurance Agent Nick Diorio. Before we shoot off fireworks for the night, kids 12 and younger can participate in a post game candy run presented by Ferrara Candy. Fans who dress up in costume will be eligible to win prizes.

Saturday, September 2 6:05pm-On Saturday, September 2nd we'll honor all past and present military at Military Appreciation Night presented by Duly Health and Care. All military members receive a free ticket to the game. Enjoy our Slammin' Saturday presented by Modelo with $2 tacos and $5 margaritas. During the game, a silent auction will be held for the 2023 military jerseys presented by Duly Health and Care with proceeds to be donated to the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Squad. Come on out to honor those who have served our great country.

Sunday, September 3 6:05pm-It's our final home game of the season and a Family Funday Sunday presented by Fun Time Services. As part of our Fan Appreciation Night, it's also a Baseball For A Buck Night with tickets just $1 and fans will have the chance to win prizes all night as part of our 9 Innings of Winning raffle. Stick around for post game fireworks, kids run the bases, and full team autographs.

There literally is something for everyone at Duly Health and Care Field as we wrap up our season in style. Come on out to the ballpark - to get your tickets to a remaining game, visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287 today.

