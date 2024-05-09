Boulders Postpone Home Opener

May 9, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Rockland County, NY - In light of the unfavorable weather forecast for the New York City metro area Friday night, and to ensure that fans have the most memorable evening possible at Clover Stadium, the New York Boulders are rescheduling their 2024 home opener from May 10th to Saturday, May 11th, at 6:35pm EDT.

All tickets for Friday's originally scheduled game vs. the New Jersey Jackals can be exchanged for a comparable seat to Saturday's game (subject to availability) at the Clover Stadium box office, or any other Boulders home game (also subject to availability) within the next calendar year.

Clover Stadium gates will open at 5:00pm Saturday, and all fans in attendance will be treated to a postgame drone show.

Friday's postponed contest will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, June 20th, with first pitch scheduled for 4:30pm.

