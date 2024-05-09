Titans Finalize 2024 Opening Day Roster

May 9, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced the following signings, today:

RHP Matt Dallas

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-5-7

HOMETOWN: Modesto, CA | SCHOOL: Oregon

2023: Washington (Frontier): 11 G, 1 GS, 0-0, 8.78 ERA, 13.1 IP, 15 R/13 ER, 20 H, 7 BB/6 K

RHP McLain Harris

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 210 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-7-30

HOMETOWN: Griffin, GA | SCHOOL: Young Harris

2023: Billings (Pioneer): 28 G, 4 GS, 3-7, 5.51 ERA, 65.1 IP, 51 R/40 ER, 86 H, 13 BB/60 K

LHP Matt Voelker

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 190 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-8-18

HOMETOWN: Flint, MI | SCHOOL: Baylor

2023: Boise (Pioneer): 17 G, 16 GS, 7-5, 6.78 ERA, 81 IP, 70 R/61 ER, 123 H, 35 BB/42 K

In other news, the team has traded INF Evan Berkey to the Washington Wild Things to complete a portion of a previous trade.

The Ottawa Titans now have their sights set on the 2024 regular season, opening up a three-game series with the New England Knockouts on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. from Campanelli Stadium in Brockton, Massachusetts. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

