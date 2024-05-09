Boulders Fall on Opening Night

May 9, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Paterson, NJ - The New York Boulders opened their season on the road for the first time since 2012, and it might be another dozen years before they want to do it again.

Despite early leads of 2-0 and 4-2, the Boulders (0-1) lost to the New Jersey Jackals, 14-6.

David Vinsky hit the Frontier League's first home run of 2024, launching an opposite-field two-run shot off NJ's Yuhi Sako in the top of the first inning, while Isaac Bellony added a solo shot in the fourth and finished with two RBI's in his Boulders debut.

Steve Barmakian's run-scoring triple in the second inning accounted for NY's only other RBI, while reliever Aaron Dona took the loss on the mound. The right hander gave up five runs on five hits and a walk, working 1 2/3 innings in relief ofstarting pitcher Blaine Traxel, who was touched for four runs on five hits over 3 2/3.

The split-venue series continues on Saturday at Clover Stadium as the Boulders celebrate their home opener. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm EDT, following Friday night's previously-announced postponement because of anticipated inclement weather.

