Otters Drop Season Opener After Lengthy Weather Delay

May 9, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The Evansville Otters suffered a 2024 Opening Day loss to the Windy City Thunderbolts on Thursday, May 9 at Ozinga Field. Damage was done early, with the Otters (0-1) plating five runs in the top of the first inning, but late lightning brought the Thunderbolts (1-0) back in the ninth.

Play was delayed an hour and twenty-three minutes due to rain in the Crestwood area.

The first two batters of the game, Patrick Lee and Austin Bost, walked to put runners on first and second. Mike Peabody kept the train moving with an RBI double to right-center field, giving Evansville its first run of the 2024 season.

Jomar Reyes then reached on an error to the shortstop, bringing in another run. Later, Joe Burke notched a two-RBI single through the right side to make it a 4-0 game. The final run of the frame came on a bases-loaded walk from Lee, scoring Mason House.

The offense sputtered throughout the rest of the game and could not find the scoreboard again.

Zach Smith was tabbed with the start. The right-hander was sharp on the mound, tossing 6.0 innings of one run ball. He surrendered just three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Three relievers came out of the bullpen. Jon Beymer saw just two batters before being taken out due to injury. James Krick gave up one run in the seventh frame, making it a 5-2 game.

In the bottom of the ninth, Leoni De La Cruz toed the rubber. After getting the first man out on one pitch, the lefty specialist allowed bases loaded with two outs, marking the winning run on first.

Ronnie Allen Jr., who came in as a defensive replacement in the top of the frame, smacked a bases-clearing triple to right-center for the walk-off win. On the play, Lee and Peabody collided in the outfield, allowing the ball to roll away.

De La Cruz received the loss and a blown save.

Lee reached base four times, going 1-for-2 with three walks, a run and an RBI. Leading the offense with a pair of knocks was Justin Felix, and Burke tallied two RBIs, leading in that department.

Evansville will begin their weekend series against Joliet tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. CT. Coverage available on FloSports and the Otters Digital Network.

