Boulders Felled by Miners

June 23, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Rockland Boulders News Release





The Boulders dropped their second game of a three-game series to the Sussex County Miners by a score of 8-3 on Saturday night at Skylands Stadium.

Offensively, John Brontsema drove in two of the three runs for the Boulders in the losing effort. Chase Harris also drove in a run with an RBI single in the fifth inning.

After winning the conclusion of Friday afternoon's suspended game and dropping the nightcap, the Boulders will look to salvage another victory on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from June 23, 2019

Boulders Felled by Miners - Rockland Boulders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.