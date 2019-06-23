Can-Am League Game Recaps

New Jersey 15, Shikoku Island 7 - Box Score

New Jersey scored 11 big runs in the eighth inning to completely erase a 6-4 deficit and beat Shikoku Island by the score of 15-7. The Jackals sent 15 batters to the plate in the inning and banged out seven hits while being helped by four Shikoku Island errors.

The Jackals collected 17 hits as a team with five batters having multi-hit games. New Jersey DH Richard Stock and 3B Emilio Guerrero went a combined 8-for-9 at the dish with five runs scored and 11 RBIs. Stock launched his league-lead tying sixth home run of the season while Guerrero contributed a pair of triples. In addition, Jackals LF Alfredo Marte had two hits in five at-bats along with two runs and an RBI and 2B Nelson Ward scored twice and drew two walks.

New Jersey reliever Lendy Castillo tossed four innings and notched his second win of the season. Castillo gave up two runs, one earned, on three hits and struck out three batters.

Right fielder Shirakata Katsuya had a perfect 3-for-3 day at the plate with a run scored for Shikoku Island.

Trois-Rivieres 5, Cuba 1 - Box Score

Trois-Rivieres starting pitcher Garrett Harris tossed another gem today in leading the Aigles to a 5-1 win over the Cuban National Team. With the victory, Trois-Rivieres completed the three-game sweep.

Harris was sensational in his outing at Stade Stereo+ as he allowed only an earned run on five hits in eight innings of work. The righty walked none and struck out four in the 99-pitch performance and is now a perfect 5-0 on the season. Harris leads the league in strikeouts with 58 and is tied for the lead in wins with five.

Offensively for Trois-Rivieres, DH Anthony Hermelyn led the way at the plate going 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Aigles 1B Michael Suchy had two hits in three at-bats along with a run while RF Francis Desilets collected a double and two RBIs. Trois-Rivieres scored all five of their runs in the first inning.

For Cuba in the losing cause, CF Yunieski Larduet went 2-for-3 and scored the team's lone run.

Quebec 9, Ottawa 2 - Box Score

Quebec finished off the four-game sweep of Ottawa this afternoon as they downed the Champions by the score of 9-2. The Capitales jumped out to a 4-1 lead after just three innings of play and would roll on from there to the big victory.

The Capitales collected 14 hits as a team, six of which were doubles. Quebec DH Tyson Gillies led the way going 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a walk and an RBI. Capitales RF Brett Siddall drove in a run and scored twice in a 1-for-2 day while 1B Stayler Hernandez had three hits in six at-bats and three RBIs. Shortstop Yordan Manduley and C Chris Shaw also helped the Quebec offense by each chipping in a pair of hits.

Capitales starting pitcher Arik Sikula allowed one earned run over six innings of work to pick-up his third win of the year. Sikula gave up four hits and four walks while striking out five.

For Ottawa, CF Steve Brown went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Rockland 9, Sussex County 5 - Box Score

Rockland gained a split in the four-game set with Sussex County as they defeated the Miners by a final of 9-5 at Skylands Stadium.

The Boulders banged out 15 hits in the contest with five batters having multi-hit outings. Rockland 1B Matt Oberste went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI while SS John Brontsema had three hits in five at-bats along with two runs scored. Left fielder Grant Heyman and CF Chase Harris also launched home runs in the contest to aid the Rockland offense. Heyman's blast was a three-run shot in the fourth inning.

Boulders reliever Tim Ponto tossed 2 2/3 innings of solid baseball to grab the victory. The righty gave up an earned run on a hit with a walk and two strikeouts. With the victory, Ponto evened his mark at 1-1 on the year.

Second baseman Trey Hair hit his third home run of the season in the loss for Sussex County.

