Boulders Double up by Aigles

June 13, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Rockland Boulders News Release





The Boulders (14-10) dropped their second consecutive game to the Trois-Rivieres Aigles (11-14), this time by a 6-3 margin at Stade Stereo Plus on Thursday night. Rockland finishes the six-game road trip with a 3-3 record.

The Boulders went up 2-0 on Richie Fecteau's two-run second inning home run, but the Aigles took the lead thanks to a three-run fourth inning, before adding on insurance in the seventh and eighth frames.

Rockland returns to Palisades Credit Union Park on Friday to kick off a three-game set with the New Jersey Jackals. The Boulders are celebrating Military Appreciation Night and all veterans receive free admission into the park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from June 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.