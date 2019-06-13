Boulders Double up by Aigles
June 13, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Rockland Boulders News Release
The Boulders (14-10) dropped their second consecutive game to the Trois-Rivieres Aigles (11-14), this time by a 6-3 margin at Stade Stereo Plus on Thursday night. Rockland finishes the six-game road trip with a 3-3 record.
The Boulders went up 2-0 on Richie Fecteau's two-run second inning home run, but the Aigles took the lead thanks to a three-run fourth inning, before adding on insurance in the seventh and eighth frames.
Rockland returns to Palisades Credit Union Park on Friday to kick off a three-game set with the New Jersey Jackals. The Boulders are celebrating Military Appreciation Night and all veterans receive free admission into the park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
