Miners Frank Duncan Throws No-Hitter

June 13, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - New Jersey Jackals News Release





On Friday night, the New Jersey Jackals were defeated by the Sussex County Miners by a score of 3-0 to conclude a 2 game series.

Miners starting pitcher Frank Duncan tossed the second no-hitter (first 9 inning no-hitter) in Miners history, the other one coming in 2015. Duncan faced the minimum, only walking 1 while striking out 6 Jackals.

This game was a classic pitchers duel as Duncan went toe-to-toe with Jackals starter Matt Vogel. Vogel was sharp over shutout 7 innings, only allowing 3 hits while walking 3 and striking out 6. Vogel's gem was ultimately spoiled in the 8th inning when Jackals relief pitcher Klyohito Uchida overthrew first base on a bunt from Miners third baseman Jarred Mederos, allowing Troy Dixon and Mikey Reynolds to score. Uchida's wild pitch during the previous at-bat allowed Dixon to advance to second and put himself in scoring position. Later in the inning, Jarred Mederos scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Audy Ciriaco.

After waking his first two batters to begin the 9th inning, Jackals left-hander Evan DeLuca escaped trouble with back-to-back strikeouts. DeLuca stranded 3 runners in the 9th.

Duncan cruised through the 9th inning sending the Jackals down in order. He capped off his no-hitter with a Demetrius Moorer groundout to third.

Jackals first baseman Conrad Gregor was the only Jackals player to reach base, drawing a two out walk in the first. Gregor was picked off the next at bat. The Jackals only other opportunity to get on base was in the 5th inning when a slow ground ball off the bat of Alfredo Marte was hit to the third base side. A controversial call deemed Marte out at first. Klyohito Uchida suffered his first loss of the season and falls to (0-1).

David Richardson will open up a 3 game road trip against the Boulders Friday night at 7 pm. He will oppose Boulders starter JD Busfield who will make his first start since returning from the Disabled List.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from June 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.