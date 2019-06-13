Miners Frank Duncan Throws No-Hitter
June 13, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - New Jersey Jackals News Release
On Friday night, the New Jersey Jackals were defeated by the Sussex County Miners by a score of 3-0 to conclude a 2 game series.
Miners starting pitcher Frank Duncan tossed the second no-hitter (first 9 inning no-hitter) in Miners history, the other one coming in 2015. Duncan faced the minimum, only walking 1 while striking out 6 Jackals.
This game was a classic pitchers duel as Duncan went toe-to-toe with Jackals starter Matt Vogel. Vogel was sharp over shutout 7 innings, only allowing 3 hits while walking 3 and striking out 6. Vogel's gem was ultimately spoiled in the 8th inning when Jackals relief pitcher Klyohito Uchida overthrew first base on a bunt from Miners third baseman Jarred Mederos, allowing Troy Dixon and Mikey Reynolds to score. Uchida's wild pitch during the previous at-bat allowed Dixon to advance to second and put himself in scoring position. Later in the inning, Jarred Mederos scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Audy Ciriaco.
After waking his first two batters to begin the 9th inning, Jackals left-hander Evan DeLuca escaped trouble with back-to-back strikeouts. DeLuca stranded 3 runners in the 9th.
Duncan cruised through the 9th inning sending the Jackals down in order. He capped off his no-hitter with a Demetrius Moorer groundout to third.
Jackals first baseman Conrad Gregor was the only Jackals player to reach base, drawing a two out walk in the first. Gregor was picked off the next at bat. The Jackals only other opportunity to get on base was in the 5th inning when a slow ground ball off the bat of Alfredo Marte was hit to the third base side. A controversial call deemed Marte out at first. Klyohito Uchida suffered his first loss of the season and falls to (0-1).
David Richardson will open up a 3 game road trip against the Boulders Friday night at 7 pm. He will oppose Boulders starter JD Busfield who will make his first start since returning from the Disabled List.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...
Canadian American League Stories from June 13, 2019
- Boulders Double up by Aigles - Rockland Boulders
- Miners Frank Duncan Throws No-Hitter - New Jersey Jackals
- Tonight's Ottawa Champions Game against the Quebec Capitales Postponed - Ottawa Champions
- Bell Let's Talk Promotion Postponed, Champions Still Expected to Play - Ottawa Champions
- Capitales Score Seven Runs in the First Inning to Cruise Past Champions 11-6 - Ottawa Champions
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.