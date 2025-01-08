Boulders Add Two to 2025 Outfield Corps

January 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders announced today that they have agreed to terms with outfielders Anthony Manisero and Ryan Vogel on contracts for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season.

Manisero, who turns 23 next week, is coming off a standout senior season at Molloy University, where he helped the Lions win a school-record 42 games, including a third East Coast Conference Tournament championship and second trip to the NCAA's D-II East Super Regional in his four years.

He was named 2024 ECC Player of the Year and All-Region Player of the Year after batting .424 with 73 hits, 50 runs, 14 doubles, 9 HR, 56 RBI, 50 runs scored, and 22 stolen bases in 25 attempts, finishing with a career .400 batting average with 101 RBI and 101 runs scored in 114 games while striking out just 27 times in 340 at-bats.

The 23-year-old Vogel played in 200 games over his career at Bradley University, earning the Braves' 2021 Kirby Puckett Gold Glove Award and Missouri Valley Conference All-Defensive Team honors in 2023 and 2024. He finished with a career fielding percentage of .998 (only one error in 525 chances) and a batting average of .304, with 225 hits, 158 runs scored, 102 RBI, and 56 stolen bases.

