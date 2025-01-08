ValleyCats Name Ed Krajewski Assistant General Manager

January 8, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - On Wednesday, the Tri-City ValleyCats announced that they have named Ed Krajewski as their next Assistant General Manager.

"Ed has been a committed teammate and tremendous leader during his time with the ValleyCats organization," said Matt Callahan, Vice President and General Manager. "He has excellent experience across the professional sports landscape and we are excited to have him step into the Assistant General Manager position."

A graduate from Siena College, Ed resides in Cohoes with his wife Patti and their twins, Brady and Reese. He also received a Master of Science Degree in Sports Administration from St. Thomas University in Miami, FL. He holds a strong background in the sports industry, and worked for organizations such as the Florida Panthers, Miami Dolphins, and Miami Marlins. Born and raised in the Capital Region, Ed is in his fifth year with the organization after serving as the Stadium Operations Manager during the previous four seasons.

"I am truly grateful and proud to assume this role," said Ed Krajewski, Assistant General Manager. "I thank Rick Murphy and Matt Callahan for the opportunity to be part of the ValleyCats senior leadership team. I look forward to the challenges 2025 and beyond will bring as well as building the brand and developing fans for life."

Former ValleyCats Assistant General Manager Jessica Guido departed from the organization at the end of 2024. She was a key contributor during her 14 years with the team, leaving a positive impact on the staff, fans, and Capital Region community. The ValleyCats wish her well in her next chapter and are looking forward to welcoming her back to "The Joe" as a fan this season.

Ticket plans and group outings are now available to purchase for the ValleyCats All-Star Game season this year. Each ticket plan includes multiple fireworks dates to enjoy. The Frontier League Midsummer Classic at "The Joe" will be on Wednesday, July 16th. Fans can add on All-Star Game tickets to their ticket plan, and group outings can also be booked now for the Midsummer Classic. Individual All-Star Game tickets will go back on sale on March 27th. You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.