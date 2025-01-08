Boulders Bring Back Backstop Agresti

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders announced today that they have agreed to terms with veteran catcher Jason Agresti on a contract for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season.

The 28-year-old SUNY Binghamton graduate is returning to the franchise with which he started his minor league career in 2018.

Agresti spent three seasons (2019, 2021, 2022) with the New Jersey Jackals, batting a career-best .316 in '21 before earning a spot in the '22 Frontier League All-Star Game as he set career highs in hits and RBI.

He played for the Sussex County Miners in 2023 and 2024 before finishing the '24 campaign on the Lake Erie Crushers.

Jason's also established himself as one of the Frontier League's premiere backstops, committing just 28 errors on 2,524 chances (a .989 fielding percentage) in 376 games over six career seasons.

