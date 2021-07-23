Bosse Field to Host Lilly King Watch Party Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Local patrons can come watch hometown favorite Lilly King compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics during a watch party on Monday, July 26 at Bosse Field.

Gates open at 7 p.m. with free admission.

The watch party will include King's Olympic race coverage, lawn games, ballpark food, beer and seltzers, and more. Plus, there will be a fireworks show afterwards.

Fans can bring a lawn chair or blanket and sit in the outfield to watch the Olympic coverage.

Outfield activities can include playing catch, cornhole in the picnic area.

No outside food, beverages, or coolers will be allowed. Limited concessions will be available, including burgers, hot dogs, and fries.

Bosse Field is located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind.

