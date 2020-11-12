Booyah Announces Rocky Bal-Booyah's Turkey Day Coloring Contest
November 12, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release
Ashwaubenon, Wis.- Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching and we all know it may look a bit different this year than in years past. To help bring a little fun to the couple weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, Booyah mascot Rocky Bal-Booyah has announced his first Turkey Day Coloring Contest.
Starting Thursday, November 12th and running through Friday November 20th, the Booyah encourage fans to print Rocky's Thanksgiving picture, located on the home page at booyahbaseball.com. Decorate it, color it, have fun with it! The top three submissions will receive a Thanksgiving turkey, one gallon of Capital Credit Union Park Chef's Booyah, and a Booyah gift pack delivered by Rocky on Monday, November 23rd.
Submissions must include full name, address, and phone number to qualify for the prizes and be emailed or mailed back to:
E-mail: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Green Bay Booyah
ATTN: Rocky's Thanksgiving
2231 Holmgren Way
Green Bay, WI 54304
Good luck!
Ticket packages and mini plans are on sale now for the 2021 season. For ticket package information visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the Thario Building Services ticket office at 920-497-7225. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.
