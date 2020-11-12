Become a Booyah Host Family Today

Have a spare bedroom for a future big leaguer? Want to help a young athlete reach their dream? Every year, roughly 50 elite college baseball players come to the Green Bay area from all around the country, to better their baseball skills and showcase their talent in the Northwoods League. What most people don't know is there's a way to get more involved with the organization and the players than just attending the games. The Booyah have a Host Family Program where members of the Greater Green Bay area community step up and host players for the season.

Not only does hosting a player connect you with Booyah Baseball, but it provides you with an opportunity to connect with young, aspiring athletes from around the country. Hosting players allows families to develop fun and strong connections with the Booyah and Northwoods League. There are currently over 250 former Northwoods League players that have advanced to play Major League Baseball and a multitude more that have experienced Minor League Baseball.

Hosting a player allows you to establish new connections with the athletes, their family, and potentially their future. Previous and current host families continue to keep in contact with the players they have hosted, including making cross country visits. Hosting a player can widen your perspective, allow you to meet new people from around the country, and show support to aspiring baseball players, while having a summer full of fun and baseball.

Most players will arrive in Green Bay around Memorial Day weekend each summer and leave following the conclusion of the season in the middle of August. That said, the season can be extended if the team reaches the Northwoods League Playoffs. Host families house, provide some meals and lots of support.

Additional benefits of hosting a Booyah player(s) includes:

- Your family receives a free season ticket for every member of your immediate household family

- Your family will receive invites to attend special host family events

- The player(s) you host will be a positive role model for your children or grandchildren

- You will become more involved with the community

- You will have the opportunity to make a positive impact on the future of a young man

- You just might be getting to know a future Major League Baseball Star!

- You have the potential for the creation of a long-term friendship

