2021 Summer Internships Available

The Green Bay Booyah are currently accepting applicants for 2021 summer internships. Each year the Booyah hires an intern staff to assist across all departments of the operation. Former interns have advanced on to every aspect of the sports & entertainment industry from professional sports to the university spectrum and beyond. The internships run from May 11thÂ to August 18th and every summer interns work directly with the management staff.

The Booyah staff oversees operations of Capital Credit Union Park which opened May 31stÂ 2019. Capital Credit Union Park is home to the Green Bay Booyah, Green Bay Voyageurs and a plethora of community events each year. The Booyah are members of the Summer Collegiate Northwoods League and play 36 home games from mid-May-August. The Voyageurs play 10 home games from mid-May - July and are part of USL League Two.Â Capital Credit Union Park has become a destination for non-baseball events, hosting a total of 134 events in a Covid-19 abbreviated 2020 season alone.

All interns will receive a travel and housing stipend. There are both educational and work components to this internship. All interns must receive college credit for the internship OR the internship must qualify for a graduation requirement.

Aside from game day duties, each intern will be responsible for helping prepare and maintain the ballpark prior to the start of the season. All interns will participate in a bi-weekly sport management class that will be instructed by front office personnel. In addition to your specific area of focus, all interns will have the opportunity to work with the staff to gain experience in the marketing and ticket sales department. Sales tasks will include calling renewals and single game ticket buyers, creating surveys to gauge fan experience, answering incoming phone calls, placing ticket orders, and delivering tickets to clients. Marketing tasks will include creating on field promotions and nightly promotions as well as brainstorming ideas for new sponsorship prospects.

