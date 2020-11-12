Booyah Announce Rocky Bal-Booyah's Turkey Day Coloring Contest

November 12, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release





Ashwaubenon, Wis.- Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching and we all know it may look a bit different this year than in years past. To help bring a little fun to the couple weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, Booyah mascot Rocky Bal-Booyah has announced his first Turkey Day Coloring Contest.

Starting Thursday, November 12th and running through Friday November 20th, the Booyah encourage fans to print Rocky's Thanksgiving picture, located by clicking on the home page story at booyahbaseball.com. Decorate it, color it, have fun with it! The top three submissions will receive a Thanksgiving turkey, one gallon of Capital Credit Union Park Chef's Booyah, and a Booyah gift pack delivered by Rocky on Monday, November 23rd.

Submissions must include full name, address, and phone number to qualify for the prizes and be emailed or mailed back to:

E-mail: [email protected]

Mailing Address:

Green Bay Booyah

ATTN: Rocky's Thanksgiving

2231 Holmgren Way

Green Bay, WI 54304

Good luck!

