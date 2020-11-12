Booyah Announce Ticket Package Pricing and Renewal Information for 2021 Season

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - With a unique season for the Green Bay Booyah in the rearview mirror, the team has announced renewal information and ticket package pricing for the 2021 season. The season ticket package renewal process is now underway.

"We are proud of the fact our organization was able to successfully execute our Covid-19 Readiness Plan to allow the community to watch live baseball this summer while keeping everyone safe," said Vice President & General Manager John Fanta. "We were able to host 24 Northwoods League games, numerous community events, and youth tournaments and practices while not having a single positive test traced back to Capital Credit Union Park. This gives us a road map going into 2021 and extreme confidence in being able to continue to provide these experiences for the community."

"After listening to feedback from our fans, we're excited to unveil an enhanced host of options to choose from to enjoy Booyah baseball in 2021," said Assistant GM Andrew Johnson. "We have a full menu of packages that can be tailored to fit any individual, family or business entertainment needs."

Previously known as the 5 Game Membership, the Booyah have created a version of the mini plan that will feature a new format, enhanced benefits for fans and a new name, the 5 Game+ Legacy Membership. While the benefits and inclusions will be enhanced, the price will remain the same-$99 per package. Instead of receiving food & beverage for a limited time frame each game and from a limited menu, each 5 Game+ Legacy Member will now receive a $50 gift card that will be able to be used for ANYTHING at ANY of the concessions stands or Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park, ANYTIME during the game, ALL SEASON LONG. In addition, each 5 Game+ Member will receive the following perks:

Tickets to 5 Games PLUS Opening Day FREE (6 games total)

$50 gift card per seat that can be used for concessions or merchandise at your leisure

Priority Seating (box seat in any section in main level grandstand, no-upcharge)

20% Season Long Merchandise discount in the Team Apparel Fan Shop

Never-A-Wasted Ticket Exchange Policy (swap out dates to games that work for your schedule)

Guaranteed Promotional Giveaways (no matter what time you show up to the game!)

Exclusive Booyah hat per package

5 Year Anniversary renewal gift (Club Upgrade for additional game) and 10 Year Anniversary renewal gift (Customized Replica Jersey with name and number)

Fans that did not have a ticket package in the past are now able to purchase the 5 Game+ Membership before single game tickets go on sale in April 2021. These packages make great gifts and stocking stuffers for the upcoming holiday season. Please note that packages can be split between friends and family. Ticket package dates will be released in December following the release of the schedule by the Northwoods League office.

All season seat and 5 Game holders from 2020 who wish to renew their same seats for 2021 are asked to do so by contacting the Booyah front office no later than December 11th and placing a 50% deposit on their tickets. By doing so, seat holders will receive same pricing and preferred seat choice. Those that pay in full by December 11th will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $250 shopping spree in the Team Apparel Fan Shop per package renewed, just in time for the holidays.

For VerHalen Club and Rodac Suite ticket holders and group outings from 2020 the team is offering a "Suite Deal"! For every half or full season VerHalen Club ticket or Rodac Suite paid in full by December 11th, each account holder will receive one submission into a drawing for a chance to win a free, all-inclusive 10-person suite to an event of their choice in 2021, based on availability. Each suite includes indoor and outdoor climate controlled space, unlimited cocktails, craft and domestic beer, and wine through the end of the 8th inning, appetizers, premium food assortment, and dessert through the end of the 6th inning, personal wait attendant, and private TV.

For every 50% group outing deposit placed by December 11th, each account will receive one entry to win a 10 person suite along with priority date selection when the 2021 schedule is announced in early December.

The full menu of ticket packages for the Booyah is as follows:

Ticket Package Per Package Per Game

Rodac Suite-5 Game Plan (10 person) $3,250 $650 ($65/person)

VerHalen Club-Full Season (36 games) $1,375 $38.19/game

VerHalen Club-Half Season (18 games) $700 $38.88/game

Full Season Box Seat (36 events) $400 $11.11/game

Half Season Box Seat (18 events) $225 $12.50/game

5 Game + Legacy Membership (6 games, new format & benefits) $99 (includes $50 gift card to use for merchandise or concessions) $16.50/game

