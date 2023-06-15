Boomers Sweep Greys

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers claimed another comeback close victory, scoring a 3-2 decision over the Empire State Greys to sweep the series on Thursday afternoon at Wintrust Field.

The Boomers took the lead in the bottom of the first. Gaige Howard led off the game with an infield single to extend his on-base streak to 29 games. Zach Huffins followed with a base hit and Howard was able to cross the plate on a throwing error. The single tally seemed to be more than enough for Kobey Schlotman, who was cruising, but Josh Sears connected on a two-run homer with two outs in the sixth to put the Greys ahead. The lead was short lived as Miles Simington blooped a single to left-center to score two with two outs in the bottom of the inning.

Schlotman worked 6.1 innings and struck out 10 to earn his fifth consecutive win on the mound. Kristian Scott fanned three in 1.2 innings and Dylan Stutsman worked the ninth, stranding the tying run at third to earn his fourth save. The pitching staff struck out 13 in the victory, eighth game with 10 or more strikeouts this season. The Greys held the lead in all three games of the series. Schaumburg managed just five hits but claimed the win. Howard walked twice and Blake Berry also drew a pair of free passes as the Boomers drew eight walks from Andres Rodriguez, who suffered the loss despite a complete game.

The Boomers (19-10) have drawn to within a half game of first place and will welcome the Quebec Capitales to Wintrust Field this weekend in a 2022 Frontier League Championship Series rematch. RHP Aaron Glickstein (2-1, 2.01) will start the opener for the Boomers tomorrow night on Princess Night featuring postgame fireworks presented by Crank Revolution. The home schedule for 2023 is just underway. Tickets are available by visiting boomersbaseball.com or calling 847-461-3695.

