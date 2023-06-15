Otters' Big Inning Secures Series Win

Crestwood, Ill. - The Evansville Otters exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning to earn the road series clinching win 9-5 over the Windy City ThunderBolts Thursday night.

Evansville's seven run inning was their highest scoring inning of the season. Jeffrey Baez keyed the offensive surge starting and ending the inning with a hit.

A triple by Baez started the inning and he scored to tie the game at one on a Dakota Phillips fielder's choice.

The inning escalated with Jomar Reyes and Ethan Skender base hits before George Callil launched a ground rule double down the right field line to take the lead.

After a sacrifice fly, two infield errors by the ThunderBolts added to the lead. A Kona Quiggle and Baez RBI single topped off the big inning.

In total, Evansville mounted six hits with ten batters coming to the plate in the seven run inning.

Tim Holdgrafer earned his fifth win on the mound, cruising over six innings of work. The third year Otter allowed just two runs while striking out five batters.

All five of Holdfgrafer's wins this season are quality outings, going at least six innings and allowing no more than three runs. His fifth win ties him atop the Frontier League win's leaderboard.

Evansville added two more runs of insurance in the eighth, courtesy of three base hits from Callil, Troy Viola and Noah Myers.

Windy City scored three runs in the eighth. Hunter Kloke closed the win, pitching the final five outs.

Callil had a two hit day with two runs as part of a five hit series for the shortstop. Reyes raised his hit streak to eight games. Quiggle reached four times on Thursday night with two hits and two walks.

Evansville now returns to Bosse Field for a weekend series with Frontier League West first place Gateway. Friday's first pitch against the Grizzlies is slated for 6:35 PM CT. Festivities on Friday night include postgame fireworks as part of AARP night.

