Ottawa Titans Shuffle Roster

June 15, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release







The Ottawa Titans have made the following roster moves:

Activated RHP Brooks Walton from the 7-day Injured List

Placed RHP Damon Casetta-Stubbs on the 7-day Injured List

Transferred INF Ivan Marin from the 7-day Injured List to the 14-day Injured List

Placed OF Jake Gitter on the Inactive List

Signed:

OF Kanta Kobayashi

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 175 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1996-05-01

HOMETOWN: Tokyo, Japan | SCHOOL: Bellevue

2023: Bellevue (NAIA): 57 G, .392 AVG, 18 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 40 RBI

INF Evan Berkey

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-11-18

HOMETOWN: La Quinta, CA | SCHOOL: Evansville

2022: Frederick (MLB Draft League): 32 G, .339 AVG, 7 2B, 4 3B, HR, 22 RBI

