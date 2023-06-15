Ottawa Titans Shuffle Roster
June 15, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release
The Ottawa Titans have made the following roster moves:
Activated RHP Brooks Walton from the 7-day Injured List
Placed RHP Damon Casetta-Stubbs on the 7-day Injured List
Transferred INF Ivan Marin from the 7-day Injured List to the 14-day Injured List
Placed OF Jake Gitter on the Inactive List
Signed:
OF Kanta Kobayashi
HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 175 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1996-05-01
HOMETOWN: Tokyo, Japan | SCHOOL: Bellevue
2023: Bellevue (NAIA): 57 G, .392 AVG, 18 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 40 RBI
INF Evan Berkey
HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-11-18
HOMETOWN: La Quinta, CA | SCHOOL: Evansville
2022: Frederick (MLB Draft League): 32 G, .339 AVG, 7 2B, 4 3B, HR, 22 RBI
